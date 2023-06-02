Disregard the reports: Rwanda government not building Cathedral – RDB

Paul Kagame

The Rwandan Development Board (RDB) has dispelled reports that the East African country is set to build a cathedral in the capital Kigali.

Reports in a section of the Ghanaian media last month suggested that the government was going to construct a cathedral and that through the RDB, Ghanaian architect David Adjaye had been given the architectural contract.



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, an ardent critic of Ghana’s National Cathedral project, wrote to RDB seeking answers to the reports.



Ablakwa’s email sought clarification “on Ghanaian Media Reports about an RDB Kigali Cathedral Project and an architectural contract to Sir David Adjaye.”



He shared a screenshot of their response in a June 1, 2023 social media post which read in part: “Kindly disregard the reports as the Government of Rwanda is yet to communicate or confirm anything about a Kigali Cathedral project.”

The RDB email to Ablakwa was also copied to the Rwandan ambassador in Ghana.



“Feel free to engage us or the Rwandan High Commission in Accra, Ghana in the future for any updates or developments on the country’s religious tourism projects,” the email added.



In the wake of the Cathedral building report, a member of the Ghana National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees, Madam Joyce Aryee also made similar claims in a radio discussion as did Good Evening Ghana show host, Paul Adom-Otchere.









