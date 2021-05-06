Disruptions to vehicular traffic on the N4 highway - Ministry

A photograph of the vehicles moving on the street

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority says some sections of the N4 (Tetteh Quarshie – Koforidua) will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow.

The disruptions will start from Saturday, May 8 to Sunday, May 9, 2021, between the hours 8 am - 12noon daily.



A statement issued by Mr A. B. K. Nuhu, Acting Chief Executive, Ghana Highway Authority, said the exercise was to enable GRIDco to undertake the stringing of transmission line conductors across the N4.

It advised motorists and commuters along the Tetteh Quarshie – Madina – Adentan Road to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N4, Okponglo, near McDan Offices, La -Bawaleshi and East Legon.



The statement apologised for any inconvenience caused.