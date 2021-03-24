Dissolve NaCCA board – CPP to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dissolve the governing board and secretariat of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to show he is not in support of the publication of falsehood contained in the Golden History of Ghana BS 6 book.

The CPP made the call at a Press Conference held in Accra on Wednesday, 24 March 2021.



The party described the content of the book as a deliberate attempt to vilify Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and his contribution to the building of the country.



Speaking at the Press Conference, General Secretary of the Party, Nana Yaa Gyantuah noted that Dr. Nkrumah was a constitutionally-elected leader.



She said: “It is not surprising therefore that the Ghanaian writer can describe Dr Kwame Nkrumah as a dictator when the CPP was a constitutionally-elected government, voted for by the masses and this was in 51, 54, 56 and 1960 with a mandate of the people, to implement a well-planned, I’ll say a well-planned not the kind of plan that they have today.



“It was a well-planned economic policy not a haphazard plan, not an anyhow plan, not an ad-hoc plan. That plan saw Ghana as a doyen of economic development.”

According to the party, it believes describing Dr Nkrumah as a dictator “is an agenda” to destroy his indelible works.



The party further noted that the writer calling Dr Nkrumah a dictator, “has no basis and is very upsetting indeed.”



It urged President Akufo-Addo “to dissolve the whole NACCA governing board and secretariat with immediate effect and form a new body to show Ghanaians that his government is not in favour of the publication regarding this falsehood,” since he has not commented on the issue since it came up.



It also called on all Ghanaians to “ensure that these books are totally withdrawn from the Ghana Education System.”



Meanwhile, NaCCA has said three textbooks: History of Ghana Textbook 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications, History of Ghana for Basic 6 and Golden English Basic 4 by Golden Publications, have not been approved.

The Council disclosed this in a statement issued and signed by its Acting Director-General John Mensah Anang on Monday, 15 March 2021.



NaCCA reiterated that the books, currently making waves on social media, have not been approved for use in schools.



“History of Ghana for Basic 6 by Golden Publications, which carries distasteful information about Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP; History of Ghana Textbook 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications, which features a song that shows the Ewes identity; Golden English Basic 4 by Golden Publications, which displays ‘Efo agrees to prepare the juju for the players’ on page 17,” are all unapproved, NaCCA said.



The Council continued that in each of the books mentioned, the “authors make inappropriate references to personalities and ethnic groups, which are deemed unfortunate, distasteful and are in contradiction with NaCCA’s Book Submission Guidelines and Approval Methodology, which guide the work of publishers and authors.”