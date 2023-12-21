District Assembly Elections: Ibrahim Halidu secures re-election for Alajo North electoral area

Halidu garnered substantial support with 956 votes

In a closely contested election, Ibrahim Halidu, the incumbent Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, has successfully secured another term in office.

Halidu garnered substantial support with 956 votes, overcoming the formidable challenge posed by Fredrick Dankwah, popularly known as Alash, who secured 884 votes out of the 1,839 valid votes cast. The number of spoilt ballots totalled 22.



Notably, this marks the second time both candidates have vied against each other. In the 2019 District Assembly Elections, Halidu emerged victorious with a narrow margin of 7 votes, securing 438 votes against Fredrick's 431.

The electorate's renewed trust and confidence in Halidu's leadership underscore the enduring impact of his service to the Alajo North community.



Among the notable impacts he has made in the community are influencing the construction of a community library, facilitating the registration of over four thousand individuals on the National Health Insurance Scheme, organizing health screenings, coordinating cleanup exercises, and providing free extra classes for those preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), just to name a few.