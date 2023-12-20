District Assembly Elections record low turnout across the country

District Assembly Elections across the country saw a notably low turnout, with officials expressing concern over the limited number of voters at polling stations.

The exercise which was held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to elect district assembly members and unit committee members for the various constituencies across the country, had few people turning up to vote.



One of the officials who spoke to GhanaWeb explained that the low turnout could be blamed on the fact that the voting day fell on a working day.



“We started at exactly 7 in the morning. Though the number is not encouraging, we believe that today being a working day, the voters will turn up after they close from work that is from 3PM,” he said.



Acknowledging the challenges, he added, “but we are expecting them and you know Christmas is around the corner, so everyone is trying to cash out for the last time before Christmas which we believe is one of the causes for the low turnout.”



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the interview below







NW/ ADG



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



