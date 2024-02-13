District Assembly Inauguration: Ibrahim Halidu pledges to provide effective representation and uphold principles of good governance

Halidu (middle) triumphed in a closely contested election with 956 votes

Ibrahim Halidu, who has been re-elected as the Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area in the Greater Accra Region, has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing good governance and ensuring quality representation for the residents.

Speaking with GhanaWeb at the swearing-in ceremony of the Assembly Members of Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA), Halidu emphasized the need for an all-inclusive approach. He said that he plans to actively engage the community through regular consultations, with the aim of formulating and implementing policies and programs that resonate with the aspirations of the residents.



In addition to his commitment to governance, Halidu urged community members to play an active role in maintaining a clean and safe environment. He envisions a collaborative effort that fosters the betterment of the Alajo North electoral area.



Securing another term in office on December 19th, 2023, Halidu triumphed in a closely contested election, garnering substantial support with 956 votes.

Overcoming the challenge posed by Fredrick Dankwah, also known as Alash, who secured 884 votes out of the 1,839 valid votes cast, Halidu's victory demonstrates continued confidence in his leadership.



