District Director assures teachers and students of safety as school re-opens

Fumigating of schools in the Adaklu District

Francis Yao Agbemadi, Adaklu District Director of Education has assured teachers and pupils of the basic and Senior High Schools in the district of their safety, when schools reopen on January 18.

He said this was due to the fumigation of all the schools by Zoomlion Company Limited.



Mr. Agbemadi gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Waya.



He said a taskforce had been formed to monitor the smooth reopening of the schools and also help address any challenges that might arise.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st address to the nation on COVID-19, directed all schools after almost a year of closure due to the pandemic.



The Director said they were expecting more Personal Protection Equipment next week especially for the Primary Schools to augment those that were received earlier.



He appealed to teachers of lower primary classes to be extra vigilant and monitor pupils so that they did not exchange their nose masks.

He advised both teachers and pupils to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Mr. Agbemadi said his outfit had written to the Adaklu District Assembly to assist them with souvenirs to enable them organise 'my first day at school.'



An official of Zoomlion Company told the GNA that they started fumigating the schools in the district last Saturday and were hopeful to complete on Thursday.



He noted that there were large colonies of bats in some of the classrooms but with the fumigation, they were driven away.



Schools were closed indefinitely in March, last year, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.



On October 5, third-year junior and senior secondary school students were directed by the President to resume classes to enable them write their final exams.