The late Assembly Member for the Tebrebe Electoral Area in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, Manasseh Addison Sackey, has emerged victorious in the District Level Elections with just one vote.

The unexpected news has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents in disbelief and awe at the unique circumstances surrounding this electoral outcome.



Manasseh Addison Sackey, also the headteacher of Aboponiso MA School, was en route from Tebrebe to Mile 10 and a half for a campaign on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, when tragedy struck.



Traveling in a canoe, one of several he had recently donated to the community, the vessel capsized, leading to the drowning of Sackey and another passenger.



The untimely demise of the incumbent assembly member had cast a somber mood over the political landscape, but his unexpected victory has breathed new life into his legacy.



The lone vote that clinched Sackey’s victory has become a topic of widespread discussion, with the community abuzz with speculation about the identity of the voter.

Residents, grappling with a mix of emotions, from disbelief to admiration, find solace in the unexpected continuation of Sackey’s influence.



One resident aptly captured the sentiment, saying, “It’s like he is still with us, guiding our community from beyond.”



