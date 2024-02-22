District assemblies vital in empowering citizens - O. B. Amoah

A group picture of the minister and stakeholders who were present at the ceremony

Source: Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Osei Bonsu Amoah, has stated the importance of decentralised governance in driving community development.

According to him, district assemblies were vital in empowering local voices and fostering inclusive decision-making processes.



The Minister said this at the inauguration of the Atiwa East and West District Assemblies.



He emphasised the importance of upholding responsibility and integrity in public service.

He encouraged assembly members to prioritise the needs of their constituents and serve them with dedication and honesty.



The inauguration of the Atiwa East and West District Assemblies brought together stakeholders to witness the commencement of a new assembly.