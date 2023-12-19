District level elections: EC reschedules polls in some areas in two regions

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the rescheduling of the ongoing district level elections in certain electoral areas within the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

The affected electoral areas are now expected to conduct their voting on December 21, 2023, as indicated by the EC In an official statement released on Tuesday.



The district level elections, spanning 6,215 electoral areas across 216 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (excluding Nkoranza North and South in the Bono East Region), have drawn participation from over 66,000 individuals vying for positions in district assemblies and unit committees.



Citing technical challenges, the EC clarified the reasons behind the postponement, stating, "The Commission wishes to inform the general public that due to a number of technical challenges, the district level elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions have been rescheduled to Thursday, 21 December 2023."



Expressing regret for any inconvenience caused, the statement assured residents of the affected areas that the district level elections would proceed on Thursday, 21st December 2023.

The EC emphasized its commitment to ensuring a smooth electoral process despite the temporary setback.



"We apologize for the inconveniences caused residents of these electoral areas. We assure the residents of the affected areas that the District Level Elections will be held on Thursday, the 21st of December, 2023."



NAY/BB