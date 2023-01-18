District-level elections in Lower Manya Krobo postponed

Jean Mensa, Chairperson (EC)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed the District Level Elections for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that the Lower Manya Krobo District Level Elections slated for Tuesday 17th January 2023 has been adjourned,” a statement issued by the EC and signed by its Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa said.



The EC postponed the elections following an application for an injunction by two teenagers.



“This has become necessary due to an Application for injunction filed against the Electoral Commission at the High Court in Koforidua,” the EC noted in its statement.



The teenagers, Angel Agyeman and Michael Tetteh, who recently turned 18, asserted that their constitutional rights to exercise their franchise in the district-level elections have been violated by the EC pursuant to Article 33 of the 1992 Constitution.

According to the teenagers, the EC did not conduct a registration exercise to enable them to register for the elections after they turned age 18.



The teenagers, therefore, filed an application for an interlocutory injunction on the District Level Elections.



A restraining order by the High Court stopped the EC and its agent from going ahead with the elections initially slated to take place today, 17 January 2023, until the final determination of the matter.