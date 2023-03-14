Disturbances at NDC congress: One more person busted

The suspect

The Police have arrested one more suspect wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The suspect, Fuseini Lukman Yidana, was arrested at Tamale Cultural Centre on 9th March 2023 and currently in Police custody to be put before court to face justice.



This brings to seven the number of people arrested so far in connection with the disturbances. The six earlier arrested are Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.

The Police said intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining nine suspects arrested.