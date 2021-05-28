Disturbances in Twifo Praso after court ruling on protracted land dispute

Police calming the angry crowd

There were disturbances in Twifo Praso and its environs on Thursday, 27 May 2021 after a Cape Coast High Court had ruled on a protracted land dispute.

According to a Police report, the Judge ruled in favour of the defendant who happens to be the Omanhene of Morkwa traditional area.



The plaintiff who is the chief of Twifo Tufoe unhappy about the judgment allegedly organised his followers and demonstrated through Twifo Praso township.



In the process, they burnt lorry tyres and chanted war songs and smashed the windscreen of a minibus with Reg No. GX 1519 - X belonging to Twifo traditional council.



They also marched to Twifo Mampong to attack their own Omanhene whom they claim had not supported them during the dispute.



Reinforcement teams from Cape Coast and Assin Foso assisted the district to bring the situation under control and Police patrols has since been intensified in the area.



One Alex Sampong, 45, was attacked and butchered around Morkwa traditional council.

The victim who is receiving treatment at the Twifo Praso government hospital was discovered with wounds on his body and palms which was stitched.



His head was also stitched and responding to treatment.



Upon interrogation, the victim told the Police that he was attacked by one Nana Bio and one other from Tufoe without any provocation.



Felix Amoamah Antwi suspected to be one of the assailants has been arrested and detained while efforts are underway to arrest Nana Bio.







