Disturbing video of lifeless man being dragged out of galamsey pit emerges

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The menace of illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, has once again taken the life of a young person in Ghana.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed some miners dragging the lifeless body of a young from a galamsey pit in Enchi, a community in the Aowin-Suaman district of the Western Region.

It is not clear whether the young man, probably in his middle age, died out of drowning, but his body was seen being pulled out of the pool of water in the pit by three men.

As he was being dragged out of the pit, the mining equipment the miners were using could be heard working.

A man can also be heard in the video telling those handling the corpse to be cautious.

After he was drugged out, the men standing outside the pit took his body away.

The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the incident yet.

