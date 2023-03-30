Diversion of funds: Afram Plains South MP threatens demo against government

Member of Parliament for Afram Plains South, Joseph Appiah Boateng (JAB 1)

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains South Joseph Appiah Boateng popularly known as JAB1 has threatened to lead a massive demonstration against the government of Ghana for attempting to divert funds meant for the construction of Afram Bridge and road projects to other road projects in Akyem.

Speaking to Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM; Joseph Appiah Boateng said there are available copies of loan agreements, projects, and letters of diversion which when approved is a deliberate attempt to deprive the people of Afram plains of their share of the national cake and also worsen their living conditions as a result of the deplorable state of the roads in the area.



This follows a joint statement from the Member of Parliament for Afram Plains South and Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North Joseph Appiah Boateng and Betty Krosbi Mensah respectively.



Read the full statement below:



PRESIDENT AKUFFO ADDO DIVERTS 98 MILLION DOLLARS OF ROAD FUNDS MEANT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF ADAWSO- EKYI AMANFROM- DONKORKROM ROADS TO HIS STRONGHOLD



In February 2022, the minister for Roads and Highways and the Minister of Finance in a joint memorandum brought a loan agreement to parliament for approval for the construction of a bridge from Ekyi to Amanfrom, the rehabilitation of the Ekyi- Donkorkrom road as well as the Bunso – Obuoho road under the Deutsche Loan Facility.



It’s very sad, unfortunate, and disheartening to read from the Ministry of Roads and Highway and the Ministry of Finance a letter signed by the secretary to the president, Mr. Asante Bediatuo calling on parliament to suspend plans for the construction of the roads per the initial agreement approved by Parliament. Currently, the government is making arrangements to divert the approved funds for the construction of by-passes on the ACCRA- KUMASI road from Osino to Konongo which is purely politically motivated.

This decision by the government will deprive the people of Afram plains of their share of the national cake and also worsen their living conditions as a result of the deplorable state of the roads. The government whilst bringing the agreement stated explicitly why we must prioritize the road network in Afram plains; to provide food security in the country since most of the cities and towns all get their food supplies from Afram plains, and also, because the inhabitants of Afram plains have been cut off from the rest of the country due to physical access and lastly lack of connecting roads to other parts of the country leaving the ferry as the only means of transport.



As Members of Parliament representing the people of Afram plains, we want to ask the president what happened to all these priorities to bring the road to Afram Plains. I wish to publicly condemn this unfortunate and politically motivated decision as it will deprive my people of better living conditions.



This government since its inception in 2017 has clearly and in many cases shown its bias against the good people of Afram Plains, we would all recall how the previous government made an arrangement with legal backing for the construction of a University Of Environment And Sustainable Development (USED) campus in Donkorkrom which was hijacked and taken to Bunso the hometown of the President. That was the unfair treatment given to us by the president of the republic, we tried any means possible to get our university back but all prove futile.



As the saying goes once bitten twice shy, we will like to state categorically to the president through his ministers that we will not sit down for this to repeat itself, so we are therefore calling on the good people of Afram plains and sympathizers to rally behind us to stop the diversion of the 98 million Dollars road fund to the stronghold of the NPP once again. Afram Plains also deserves development and our share of the national cake.



Attached are copies of the loan agreement, projects, and letter of diversion.



Signed

Hon. Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah



MP. Afram Plains North



Hon. Joseph Appiah Boateng



MP. Afram Plains South