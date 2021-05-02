Do due diligence before going public with propaganda speeches - Sam Jonah told

The Public Relations Officer of the National Lottery Authourity, Razak Kojo Opoku

The Public Relations Officer of the National Lottery Authourity, Razak Kojo Opoku, has taken Sir Sam Jonah to the cleaners, by questioning the essence of his KBE award by the British Monarchy.

According to him, "Next time when Haruna Atta allegedly writes political propaganda speech for you against Akufo-Addo's Government, respectfully remember to do due diligence to go through the speech privately before you come out publicly. Due diligence is the essence of your KBE award by the British monarchy."



He reminded Sir Sam Jonah of his abysmal performance, when he was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation.



Drawing a comparison between Ghana and South Africa, he said "Obuasi and Johannesburg are mining cities. Both of them are known as "City of Gold". Obuasi roads and development in general were very poor when KBE awardee was the CEO for Ashanti Goldfields Corporation. Meanwhile Johannesburg a similar mining community was fast developing around that same period".



Mr Kojo Opoku, in a short write-up enumerated a number of reasons, why he thinks, Mr Jonah, must not only due diligence to speeches written for him, but he has no moral right to criticize the Akufo-Addo government, since none of his investments are in Ghana.



You are helping South African economy to grow, creating jobs for the South African Citizens, majority of your investments are in South Africa plus other Countries, and paying taxes to the South African Government, and upon all these you have the audacity to talk about Ghana's borrowing, and the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



What are the contributions of KBE awardee to the growth of the Ghanaian economy since he exited from the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation?



What was the state of Obuasi roads when the KBE awardee was a prominent CEO in Obuasi?



KBE awardee helped to collapse Obuasi and relocated to Johannesburg.