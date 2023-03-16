Do everything humanly possible to stop the CI from becoming law - Third Force Alliance

Ghana's parliament

A coalition of political parties, under the broad banner of the “Alliance Force Alliance,” comprised of PNC, PPP, and GUM, have called on the minority in parliament to resist the passage of the Constitutional Instrument, Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Instrument, 2022.

According to them, the decision by the Electoral Commission to expunge the guarantor system from the proposed CI as a form of identification for voter registration is curious, untenable, and inexplicable.



Speaking at a press conference, the National Communications Secretary, Awudu Ishaq said:



“…The unpopular decision by the Electoral Commission to expunge the guarantor system from the proposed Constitutional Instrument as a form of Identification for the purposes of voter registration is curious, untenable and inexplicable to us. Why would the Electoral Commission accept a Ghana Card which can be procured through the guarantor system as proof of citizenship at the National Identification Authority but cannot allow same or similar guarantor system for voter registration? At worst, the Electoral Commission which claims that its guarantor system has been flawed can adopt the so-called robust guarantor system from the National Identification Authority for itself. Why is the Electoral Commission subjugating its constitutionally-guaranteed independence to some other institution such as the National Identification Authority? This decision cannot be said to be capable of enhancing the sanctity of the electoral roll and must not be accepted.

“Commission not to expunge the guarantor system from the voter registration requirements. We hold the view that the Electoral Commission must heed such a call from Dr Afari Gyan and others as this is the only way to engender the confidence and collective buy-in of the Ghanaian people in this proposed Constitutional Instrument. The Electoral Commission must be reminded that anything short of this, we are unreservedly opposed to such and we call on Parliament especially the Minority Group to do everything humanly possible to stop the Constitutional Instrument from becoming law,” he added.



YNA/WA