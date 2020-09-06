Regional News

Do not be complacent with skills acquired - Prof Nyarko

14th congregation of the Regional Maritime University

The Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Professor Elvis Nyarko has encouraged graduates to look for cross-functional skills to become versatile and resilient to adapt to new changes.

He urged them not to be complacent with the skills and knowledge acquired but always endeavor to keep improving themselves and acquire new skills to remain relevant with the changing circumstances globally.



Prof Nyarko was speaking at the 14th congregation of the University, where a total of 465 graduates were awarded Diplomas, Bachelors and Masters Degrees and out of this number, 88 received Master’s degrees, 289 received Bachelor’s degrees and 88 were awarded Diplomas.



He called on them to endeavour to put their know-how to full use and use their entrepreneurial skills acquired during their training at the University to create jobs for themselves in the private sector.



“Take advantage of the opportunities that have come about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and use the entrepreneurial skills acquired to venture into profitable enterprises,” he added.



The Vice-Chancellor also encouraged them to form business Groups, whose membership should cut across the various academic discipline with the aim of establishing their own business.

He said the University had restructured its operations as a result of the challenges of COVID-19 to stand the internal and external shocks that may occur in future relative to curriculum delivery.



He said in that regard the Academic Council constituted a committee to come out with recommendations on an appropriate Learning Management System platform for delivery of online/virtual lessons.



Prof Nyarko said it was also to support the University’s strategic direction of setting up a Centre of Distance Learning with the aim of rolling out distance learning programmes soon.



He said one of the areas that the University had been hard hit by the pandemic was the University’s finances, commending the government of the Republic of Gambia and Liberia for fulfilling fully their financial obligation, as well as Cameroon for partly paying their Member State contribution.



He also commended government for the support received so far, indicating that government fully funded the fumigation of the University and provided personal protective equipment for staff and students.

He pleaded with all Member States, still indebted to the University to fulfil their financial obligations to the RMU to operate effectively.



Dr Captain Aaron Obeng Turkson, the Former Rector of RMU commended management for prudently managing the affairs of the University and effectively sustaining it.



He called on stakeholders, particularly Member States to give the management and the institution the needed support to steer the affairs of the University to deliver on its mandate.



He said the image of the University nationally and internationally could not be compromised, it was therefore, imperative that RMU was properly supported to train the high-calibre manpower for the accelerated development of the maritime and allied industries.



The Former Rector said “The University cannot achieve academic excellence without adequate funding, urging Member State indebted to the RMU should endeavor to pay all their outstanding debts.”

He advised them not to wait to be employed, but rather use the skills acquired to create jobs for themselves and others.



“The training you received is expected to give you the needed practical application of knowledge /technical skills to prepare you for economics and social challenge of the country,” he added.



He urged them to be good citizens, uphold high moral standards and saturate the environment in which they would live and work with the spirit of services, enterprise and integrity.

