Do not be despair - Clergyman

The Reverend David Zungbey, Pastor in charge of the Mountain of Grace Cathedral of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church at Oyibi, has encouraged Ghanaians not to be despair as the country goes through challenging times.

He observed that people were sharing what had been happening in the country and generally people were frustrated by the devastation; “the past week had seen a lot of pressure on the Ghanaian and when they include their individual domestic problems, they enter into a state of confusion”.



Rev Zungbey told the Ghana News Agency at Oyibi in an interview that, "there is a lot of pressure and many of us are tempted to throw our hands up in despair but don’t give up, things will change soon".

Assuring Ghanaians with a quote from II Chronicles 20:15, he said "anything that threatens you, threatens God because you are the apple of God's eye and He will fight this battle for us".



He said, "in the midst of all these things, we are more than conquerors through Christ who loved us, so whether they increase fuel prices, school fees and transport fares or not, we are more than conquerors".