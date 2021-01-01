Do not enter New Year with fear - Baptists Minister

Ghanaians have been charged not to enter the New Year with fear because of 2020's challenges; the Reverend David Ofori-Mensah, Associate Pastor of the Grace Baptist Church, Sakumono stated on the eve of the New Year service in Accra.

He said there was no guarantee that mankind would go through the same things of 2020 in the year 2021; he, therefore, encouraged all to "crucify" any fears and trust that things would be better in the New Year.



Rev. Ofori-Mensah who was preaching at the December 31 Service to send-off the year 2020 and usher the New Year 2021; urged Christians to always believe that God is with them, adding that with that assurance, “we must walk in 2021 with confidence, courage, and success would be guaranteed”.



The Baptist Minister urged the citizenry to "change their spiritual gear," by being serious with the things of God; Quoting Psalm 23:4, he said when David loved God as well as had confidence that He (God) was with him and that did not entertain fear, he was never defeated.

"Life is a privilege and not a plague. Not a difficult journey but a gift from God, we should continue to love God because he holds the future".



Rev. Ofori-Mensah said, “God has wonderful plans for everyone for that reason, we should not go ahead of God but stay in Him and stay close”.