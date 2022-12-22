9
Do not fall prey to IMF misinformation – President Akufo-Addo to Journalists

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to journalists not to fall prey to misinformation on IMF negotiations in a bid to create disaffection for the government.

Speaking in Accra at a Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Dinner with journalists, the President said information regarding the process is readily available at the "Ministries of Finance and Information”.

He entreated members of the inky fraternity to assist in this endeavour based on the principles that, "facts are sacred, but comment is free”.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the rebuilding of a strong Ghanaian economy should be the responsibility of all.

