Do not go back to your evil ways after Ramadan - Dr. Bonsu

Dr. Sheik Amin Bonsu, Chairman, Ghana Muslim Missio

Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) Dr. Sheik Amin Bonsu has admonished Muslims to change from their evil ways as they prepare for Ramadan.

The Islamic cleric noted that the period should provide Muslims with the opportunity to have the renewal of hearts and dedicate themselves to the core values of the religion.



Dr. Amin Bonsu is an instruction from God, and every Muslim is expected to partake in the process.



He said the days where some Muslims go back to their evil ways should be a thing of the past, so persons who are caught in acts contrary to the Islamic faith are stopped.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the respected man of God said Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic Hijri calendar as a holy month for fasting, but it is more than just a fast.



To him, it is a spiritual experience that can enlighten and inspire many Muslims around the globe to increase their taqwa (oneness with Allah) and iman (faith) by engaging in various acts of obligatory and voluntary ibadah (worship).



Hr added the period could help in changing Muslims, such as removing bad habits and potentially replacing them with good ones.