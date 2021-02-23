Do not legalise LGBTQ+, it is evil – Ghanaians call on President Akufo-Addo

The issue of legalising LGBTQ+ in Ghana has sparked some controversies among the general public with majority condemning the activities of these group which seeks to establish an office here in Ghana.

Calls have been made by various councils and groups to close down the ‘acclaimed’ office of the LGBTQ+ group in the country but vivid stands have been reached as to whether or not the country will legalise it.



Speaking to a cross-section of Ghanaians at Accra Central - one of the busiest places in the capital city of the country- they stated that the act is evil and against the standards and morals of a Christian country like Ghana and it should not in any way be legalised.



Even though some celebrities have boldly come out to confirm they are gay, the Christian Council and Muslim communities in the country frown on that and have called on the government to pass strict laws that ban the act.

Meanwhile, the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo is yet to make a clear stance on the issue even though some government officials have condemned the act.



Watch the video below:



