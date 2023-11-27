Do not remain quiet when it comes to political conversations - Bagbin urges chiefs

Alban Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged traditional rulers in the country not to be silent when it comes to conversations that bother on politics.

The Speaker explained that this is one way these chiefs can contribute their part to the growth and development of the country.



Speaking at a ceremony in his honour, where he was enstooled as Nana Adasuoko l, by the Suma Traditional Council, at Suma-Ahenkro in the Bono Region of Ghana, he stressed the need for the voices of chiefs to be heard in these discourses.



“As we are at the threshold of an election year, I will encourage Nananom not to remain quiet when it comes to the political conversations that are critical to our democratic development, and our peace and security.



“We must all help to shape the political discourse of this country to ensure that it feeds into the hopes and aspirations of our people,” he said, a report by 3news.com has said.



The enstoolment of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin also commemorated the 2023 Annual Suma Royal Retreat and Crusade of the Traditional and Local Councils of Churches.



According to the Paramount Chief and President of the Suma Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr. Affram Brempong lll, Bagbin was so honoured for his sterling leadership and advocacy for the preservation of culture, values, traditions, and customs of the people of Ghana, the report added.

Alban Bagbin is now therefore also known as Nana Adasuoko l of the Suma Traditional Area.



