1
Menu
News

Do not wait for govt's support to help the poor - Ghanaians urged

Ofosuhen Bishop Ofosuhene

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: crimecheckghana.org

Ghanaians have been admonished not to depend on government to offer their support to the disadvantaged in society.

According to the Founder and National Director of the International Christian Cooperative Ministries (ICCM), Bishop David Ofosuhene, the public should not overlook the sufferings of the needy hoping that government would come to their aid.

Bishop Ofosuhene who is also the Board Chairman of Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) Network in Ghana said this during the launch of this year’s Orphan Sunday Celebration which is celebrated in either the first or second week of every November.

In collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Orphan Sunday is observed to see to the welfare of orphans since 2013.

During the week, donations are made to deprived individuals. Some of the items donated include school uniforms, clothing, footwear, educational materials, payment of school fees, etc.

Bishop Ofosuhene said government’s support alone cannot help improve the living standards of the poor and therefore “we should not depend on government in helping the poor, the needy, disadvantaged, prisoners and the like.”

“Churches, philanthropists, and all mankind should seek God’s heart. By that we can be compassionate,” he admonished.

Thirty going school children, Bishop Ofosuhene said received various forms of support during this year’s celebration.

Bishop Ofosuhene said the ICCM would also go to the aid of the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly with items to help the Assembly improve its operations as part of its subsequent activities.

Since 1997, the ICCM under the leadership of Bishop Ofosuhene has been undertaking outreaches including evangelism and supporting school-going individuals across the country.

The Non-governmental Organization has dedicated its new office to enable it to expand its scope of activities.

Currently, it has its presence in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions.

Source: crimecheckghana.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured