Do not waste your affliction - Rev Eastwood Anaba advises believers

Founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, Rev Eastwood Anaba

Source: Sarah Dubure

The founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, has charged believers not to waste their affliction but to take advantage of the blessings that come with it.

He said this during the just-ended Bethesda, an annual convention for Fountain Gate Chapel members, where pastors all over the world attended with their members.



Delving deeper into the message, he pointed out that there is a level of prosperity one would never attain if one did not go through a certain kind of fire.



He added that, as a pastor, if one has never been sacked, there is a level of prosperity one cannot attain.



"If you are a pastor and you have never been sacked before, there is some prosperity you can't get. We are standing here because of persecution. We went through the valley of the shadow of death. They chased us from place to place. I believe if years ago they had allowed us to stay in school, we would still be there. Borrowed property," he said.



He told the story of Jesus, who was laid in a tomb that belonged to Joseph of Arimathea.



He noted that if the tomb belonged to Jesus, he would not have risen from death.

"But I'm telling you, if the tomb was for Jesus, he would have remained there forever," he said.



The founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel reiterated that the congregation should not waste their affliction and pain, as it is an indication of impending prosperity.



"Every major affliction you go through in life, watch it; after that test, there will be a higher promotion and higher prosperity," he told the congregation.



To reinforce his point, he spoke about the stories of some great men in the Bible who had to face afflictions.



"Go and ask Joseph, Jacob, Isaac, and Paul Peter; all of them will tell you that they had to go through persecution to attain any prosperity," he said.