'Do you deserve to be president?' - Nana Akomea condemns Mahama over comment against judiciary

Nana Akomea has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent statements about the Judiciary.

Former President Mahama, speaking at a meeting with NDC lawyers last Sunday, accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of packing the courts with Judges who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Our lawyers, some of you must be prepared to go unto the bench, I know that some of you have very lucrative legal practices you will not want to leave and go onto the bench. But you can see what the current President has done, he appointed the largest number of judges onto the bench. More than 80 towards hundred and counting.



“He’s packed the court and we know that they’ve packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. So all manner of people who have been known to be partisan, to have been executives of their party who are in the legal profession have been leapfrogged onto the Superior courts and other places,” Mr. Mahama said.



But Nana Akomea has refuted these claims and asked Ghanaians to vehemently condemn the former President's outburst at the Judiciary and the President.



"What President Mahama said should be condemned by every right-thinking Ghanaian," he said and stressed Mr. Mahama's statement is "dangerous".



"Every person who believes in our democracy should condemn it. For the first time in our history, you have someone who wants to be President say he will appoint his party members to the court. It is unprecedented", he added.

He wondered how Mr. Mahama intends to become President of Ghana again if what he seeks to do is to pack NDC members to the bench.



"Someone who has been a former President of the country and wants to become President again, you tell Ghanaians that, when elected, you will come and pack the court with NDC people...This is the reality that the Ghanaians are faced with, that you have somebody seeking power so he can pack the courts. It's a declared intention," he blasted the former President and asked; "Do you deserve to be President?"



The STC Chief Executive Officer also found Mr. Mahama's behavior towards State institutions unacceptable as he made reference to some unsavory comments that the former President has made about institutions that don't do things to favor him.



Making reference to Mr. Mahama's ridicule of the Supreme Court Justices after their verdict in the NDC 2020 election petition went in favor of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea stressed it's become "a consistent behavior of President Mahama to damn State institutions".



