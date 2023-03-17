8
Do you know how ridiculous you look when you credit Pokuase interchange to yourself? - Kwame Agbodza

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza has slammed the Akufo-Addo-led government for taking credit for constructing the Pokuase interchange.

According to him, the people in the Akufo-Addo administration who take credit for the interchange look ridiculous when making such claims.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, March 16, 2023, during a debate on the president’s State of the Nation's Address (SoNA), Kwame Governs Agbodza said;

“I encourage my colleagues, do you know how ridiculous you look when you tell people you have actually built the Pokuase interchange when you and I were here, Ato Forson actually brought that finance agreement to this house and he signed the agreement,” he quizzed.

The 4 tier interchange was officially opened to traffic on Friday, July 9, 2021, to link Pokuase Junction to Kumasi, Awoshie, Kwabenya, and Accra.

President Akufo-Addo who commissioned the $80 million project refused to acknowledge the project was initiated by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while opening the project, jabbed John Mahama over the construction of some interchanges in the country.

According to the President, his government is building three interchanges with an amount of $289 million, while the erstwhile Mahama administration built only one interchange with almost the same amount.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
