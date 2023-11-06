Do you know your mental health status? A call to awareness and action

Gilbert Elikem Alorbu, Team Leader, LPC – Stanbic Bank Ghana

Source: Gilbert Elikem Alorbu, Contributor

On October 10, 2023, we celebrated World Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and promoting the well-being of individuals worldwide.

It's a day for reflection, education, and most importantly, action. As we commemorate this day, it's crucial to ask ourselves whether it's merely a celebration or if people are genuinely aware of their mental health status.



This concern arises from the painful reality that many individuals suffer silently, sometimes leading to severe consequences. Mental health is not something that discriminates, and it's time we all take a closer look at this often-overlooked aspect of our well-being.



What is Mental Health?



The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as a state of mental well-being that empowers individuals to cope with the stresses of life, realize their potential, learn effectively, work productively, and contribute to their communities.



Mental health is a vital component of our overall well-being, yet it often remains neglected, overshadowed by our focus on physical health. Just as we undergo regular check-ups for our physical health, it is equally important to pay attention to our mental health.

The Awareness



Contrary to common misconceptions, mental health issues do not discriminate based on age, gender, or social status. According to WHO, one out of eight people globally is living with mental health conditions.



This can impact not only their physical health but also their overall well-being and their interactions with others. Alarmingly, it's affecting an increasing number of adolescents and young people, making it critical for us to pay special attention to our youth.



Engaging in regular conversations with our children, siblings, and young people in our lives is essential. We must be proactive in assessing their mental health while also being conscious of our well-being and seeking professional help when needed.



Recognizing and accepting that there is a problem is a significant part of the solution. Detecting mental health issues early can prevent more severe consequences down the road. Just as we act swiftly when we notice physical symptoms, early intervention for mental health concerns can lead to better outcomes.

The stigma associated with mental health conditions is a grave concern. Often, people associate mental health issues solely with substance abuse, but it's important to note that this is not the whole picture.



Mental health conditions can be caused by various factors, including experiences of discrimination, abuse, neglect, chronic stress from work or family-related issues, and even genetics. We must work collectively to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health so that individuals feel comfortable seeking help.



Remedy



While the following remedies may not cover all situations, they represent a combination of personal opinions and insights gathered from various sources:



Self-reflection and self-review should be intentional activities in our lives.

We must pay close attention to our feelings, moods, and behaviors. Are you frequently experiencing sadness, anxiety, or irritability? If these signs persist, it may be an indicator of an underlying mental health condition.



It's essential to consider the persistence and impact of these feelings on your daily life. Engage in self-care activities that promote mental well-being, such as regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and relaxation techniques like mindfulness.



Seeking professional help is equally vital. If you're unsure about your mental health status or experiencing persistent symptoms, consult a mental health professional, such as a therapist or counselor.



It might be challenging to take this step due to the stigma associated with mental health issues, but it's crucial to weigh the short-term discomfort of seeking help against the potential long-term consequences of untreated conditions.



Mental health professionals are trained to provide effective strategies for addressing and managing mental health concerns.

Building and maintaining a strong support network of friends and family is crucial for those going through mental health challenges. Sometimes, our loved ones can notice changes in our behavior that we might not recognize ourselves.



To family and friends, engage in open, healthy conversations with your loved ones. Be there for them when they need you the most. Our mental health should be a priority in our lives, just as it is for the individual facing these challenges.



In conclusion, understanding our mental health status is a critical step in maintaining a healthy and balanced life. Just as we monitor our physical health, it's essential to regularly assess our emotional well-being.



Awareness, humility, and seeking help when needed are the first steps toward healing. Remember that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.



#KnowYourStatusNow. To family and friends, your contributions and fat donations will not make any meaning in our lives, when we are not around to see it, so act when you notice a change. Your proactive support can make a world of difference in the lives of those facing mental health challenges.