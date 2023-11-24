Do you pay taxes to him? - X user berated for comparing Otumfuo's convoy to Akufo-Addo's

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's convoy as he departed for Berekum

An X (formerly Twitter) user attracted public critique when he commented on the departing convoy of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his entourage on their way to Berekum for a funeral.

The user with the handle @_siaw_ (with name Osofo maame ba) compared the convoy to that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He stated that even though that of the Otumfuo was much larger than that of Akufo-Addo, there was no outrage.



His comment was made after quoting a video shared by pro-Manhyia media outlet Opemsuo Radio.



The video showed over 20 Land Cruisers, a Range Rover, Lexus, Tundra and other top-of-the-range vehicles departing the Manhyia Palace for Berekum.



His tweet caption read: "Otumfuor’s convoy is longer than the president’s own and has more sweepers than the president but everyone is quiet because he is Otumfuor."

His post spared harsh reactions including questions about why the Otumfuo's convoy should concern him to the extent of comparing same to that of Akufo-Addo.



A number of critics asked him how much of government taxes were paid to the Asantehene whiles others directed him to focus any critique to the political class who are in charge of te public kitty.





Otumfuor’s convoy is longer than the president’s own and has more sweepers than the president but everyone is quiet because he is Otumfuor https://t.co/MYjEe6O7RM — ????????osofo maame ba ???? (@_siaw_) November 23, 2023

WATAMENDI (@nanakusinho): "Yes because when the finance minister read the budget, ¢1 billion was allocated to Office of Otumfuor."

La Flame (@its_me_agaain): "Ur mother dey pay en taxes to otumfuor so yeah go and block the cars."



@_nkwasi replied: "At least he is not using state funds. Yes because when the finance minister read the budget, ¢1 billion was allocated to Office of Otumfuor."



Another user tweeted: "A lesser known fact is that the Asantehene has more loyal subjects (numbering about 12 million) than any other traditional/elected leader or normal leader in Ghana."



YB_Stunner (@Twerk_Citi): "The little money that was given to you what did you do with it."



Bretuoba kweku (@Koo_psamy): "Yes he is "OTUMFUOR" Or u don't understand the tittle ???

Ahmed Faaid (@Mr_AMed): "Otumfour is a private citizen. What’s your point?"



Nan Agyeman (@Nan_gyeman): "You can argue with your phone. He isn't using your money or taxes to fund his kingdom."



Yaw (@nharnahyawsika): "Because he dey move with so many sub chiefs. And also, he fuels the cars with his money"



