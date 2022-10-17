Do you want us to celebrate you for building houses for judges in Kumasi? - Beatrice Annan to Akufo-Addo

Beatrice Annan, member of the NDC Communications team

Beatrice Annan, a member of the NDC Communications team, has questioned why Akufo-Addo should be praised for constructing a residential complex for appeals judges in the Ashanti Region.

According to her, the same president ordered and supervised the demolition of judges' residences in Accra for the construction of the National Cathedral.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, monitored by GhanaWeb, she said the president has done nothing since he assumed office; hence he does not need to be celebrated.



“…Today Akufo-Addo is practically doing nothing and that is why I call him Mr do nothing. He is doing what? Is that not the president who demolished the premises of judges? So you demolish the premises of judges in Accra and you go and build another in Kumasi and you want us to celebrate you?” she said on the show monitored by Ghanaweb.



President Akufo-Addo today commissioned a residential complex for Appeals Court judges at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region as part of his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The residential complex has about twenty (20) bungalows for Court of Appeal Judges in Kumasi.



The sod for the construction was cut in April last year by President Akufo-Addo with support from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the facility will house judges who will be in charge of handling cases in the northern part of the country.