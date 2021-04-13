Do you want us to go into prostitution? - Traders at CBD

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

Some traders affected by the decongestion exercise carried out by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, say they cannot go into prostitution to survive.

The affected traders told Rainbow Radio Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that the decongestion exercise could deprive them of their livelihood.



They, therefore, want the President to call the Minister to order because he is causing disaffection for his administration.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, over the weekend begun his ‘Make Accra Work’ plan by storming the central business district (CBD) to clear off traders who had illegally occupied the pavements.



The decongestion exercise was undertaken by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), with support from the security agencies.

It was meant to clear structures on the shoulders of roads, clear traders who obstruct pedestrian movement off the pavements and allow for the free flow of vehicular traffic.



But the traders say the exercise will amount to no good.



They claim that they voted for the President and for that reason, they should not be treated unfairly.



In their view, the President has failed and disappointed them by instructing his Regional Minister to clear them off the pavements.