Do your worst - Minority dares AG over commentaries on pending criminal cases

Kwame Agbodza had dared the AG to do his worst

The Minority in Parliament has dared the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, to do his worst, following a warning from the latter that commentaries by the former on pending criminal matters are exceeding accepted limits.

In a statement dated July 5, 2023, and signed by the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, they contended that Ghanaians have the right to express their opinions on national matters, and that the Attorney-General cannot suppress those expressions.



"The Attorney-General can do his worse and continue with his persecution, but that will not break the resolve of the Minority to keep holding the feet of the government to the fire," the Minority stated.



Kwame Agbodza added that the Attorney-General does not have the authority to impose fetters on free speech on citizens.



Therefore, while it may displease him, the Minority said that Ghanaians cannot be stifled from having their say.



“The Attorney-General does not possess such overreaching powers to impose fetters on free expression as he seeks to arrogate to himself. We wish to remind him that justice emanates from the people of Ghana and administered for and on their behalf," the statement added.

