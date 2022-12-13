Doboro leaders call on government for hospital

Traditional Leaders at Doboro made the call at annual thanksgiving rites

Traditional Leaders at Doboro, near Nsawam have appealed to the Government to provide a Hospital in the area for the residents and non residents.

They made the call at their annual thanksgiving rites held on Sunday at Doboro.



On Sunday, December 11, 2022, families from the Akuapem areas including Aburi, Adonten, Obosomase, Ahwerease and others who mostly reside at Doboro embarked on their annual thanksgiving rites.



According to the families, the annual thanksgiving is a rite inherited from their forefathers and therefore they observe it every year.



As part of the thanksgiving rites, the families performed rituals at the Kodiafa River and then at the Akosua Doboro river.



At this point, they all made their requests to God and thanked him for blessing them throughout the year.

After all the sacrifices, the families had a picnic to celebrate what God has done for them.



Speaking at the event, the Osafo Hemea of Doboro, Nana Adwoa Bennie, was of the belief that all their prayer requests would be answered by God.



According to her, it was important to annually perform the rites since they were inherited from their forefathers.



Meanwhile, speaking about the challenges the residents face in Doboro, she said due to the lack of government hospital, people sometimes lose their lives when there is an emergency.



She said the only health facility in the area is a private clinic, explaining that most of the residents cannot afford it.

“Anytime there is an emergency, the person has to be rushed to the Nsawam Hospital, and sometimes, if we are unlucky, we lose the person on the way, so we are begging the government to build one hospital for us here at Doboro,” she said.



Nana Tufuhene Akunor, Tufuhene at Coaltar, who did the prayers on behalf of the family, thanked God for them and prayed for all the families.



He urged the youth to refrain from smoking weed, armed robbery and all social vices, adding that already, the youth of Doboro have been constantly advised to refrain from such activities adding that the youth were already being obedient to their elders.



Abusuapanin Ayitey, Ankwa Doboro also said the rites were to unite the families, urging all to ensure there was peace amongst them.



He, therefore, called on all the families at Doboro to ensure they live in peace and eschew anything that will divide them.