Docket on miner, spiritualist who allegedly killed girl, 7 submitted to AG

The suspect Augustine Afari

Docket on suspected case of murder of a seven-year-old girl by his Uncle, Augustine Afari, and a spiritualist, Osei Kofi at Wassa Nkyirifi in the Western Region has been forwarded to Attorney General’s Office for legal advice.

Police arrested the two suspects -Augustine Afari, 22, a small-scale miner, and a spiritualist Osei Kofi alias Agya Osei for allegedly killing a seven(7) year old girl for money rituals.



The deceased girl, Spendylove Adjei was a Kindergarten pupil at Wassa Nkyirifi D/A primary school.



According to the biological father of the victim, Kwabena Badu, also a small-scale miner at Wassa Agyakuso, Spendylove Adjei was sent to her grandmother, Abena Obenewaa who stays in Wassa Nkyirifi to attend school eight months ago.



On July 21, 2023, the deceased Spendylove fell sick and hence could not go to school.



Her grandmother left her in the care of her son – suspect Augustine Afari and went to the farm.

She returned around 2:00pm same day but could not find the whereabouts of the granddaughter.



When confronted, suspect Augustine Afari said he also left Spendylove in the house to buy something, therefore knowing her whereabouts neither.



The grandmother searched every nook and cranny of the community but to no avail compelling her to inform the father of the deceased girl who came to the community to join the search, however, were not successful.



Assemblymember in the community, Kenneth Boadi was informed about the incident.



He advised the family to make an official complaint at the Police station for Augustine Afari to be cautioned.

Around 3:00pm same day, Augustine Afari was arrested and sent to Wassa Akropong Police Station.



He denied the allegation levelled against him during interrogation hence released on Police enquiry bail.



Starr News has gathered that, on August 1, 2023, a pastor at Dunkwa-On-Offin, Pastor James Coffie Nkansah informed the family and police that suspect Augustine Afari confided in him that he killed his niece Spendylove.



That, Agya Osei, the spiritualist advised him to kill her and bring her head for a money ritual.



The spiritualist further gave him an amulet in the form of a small stone to swallow. Additionally directed him to bring a sachet of water for the ritual bath.

Augustine claimed after the ritual bathing he was possessed and suddenly became aggressive and hungry for blood, therefore, when his sick niece was left to him to take care of her, he inflicted multi-cutlass wounds on her till she became unconscious.



Suspect Augustine Afari then sent the deceased to an abandoned galamsey site in the bush which is 120 meters away from their house and beheaded her.



He then dug a hole, buried the headless body in it, tied the head in a black polythene bag, and hid it somewhere in the bush for him to send to the spiritualist later as directed.



However, that was when he was arrested and granted bail therefore could not send the head of the victim as planned.



The next day around 9:00pm after he was granted Police enquiry bail, he sent the head to the spiritualist but was told to return the head and bury it where he buried the body of the victim because the money ritual won’t work.

Augustine Afari and the spiritualist were both arrested and brought to Wassa Akropong Police Station and detained.



The body and parts were exhumed and deposited at the morgue for investigation for further investigation.



The two accused persons have been charged and remanded by court while the docket was sent to Attorney General’s Office for advice.