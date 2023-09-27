Does it make sense? - Boniface deflects 'Alan wants NPP in opposition' claims

Abubakar Saddique Boniface, a former Member of Parliament for Madina

Abubakar Saddique Boniface, a former Member of Parliament for Madina has dismissed claims that Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is aimed at taking the party into opposition in 2025.

Boniface, a former minister under the first Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government told Oyerepa FM’s Kwesi Parker-Wilson that such views did not make sense.



“It is not for me to answer this question,” he said when asked about the claims before adding: “you really think that Alan, who has toiled and suffered and made money and served, will seek to take NPP back to opposition, does it make sense at all?



“You think myself, as a Muslim, will support Alan for seeking to take us to opposition? Have you heard this before, let us be fair to the facts,” he said in an interview outside the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on September 25.



Alan announced his resignation from the NPP on that day and his subsequent plan to contest in the 2024 polls as an independent candidate.



“Some people planned to form their own parties after losing internal primaries. Alan is the most gentleman you will find in this country and I support Alan 100%,” Boniface stressed.

The NPP National Executives at a press conference to respond to Alan’s resignation warned members who supported him that they would be automatically forfeiting their membership.



Boniface was the only top-ranking party members at the event even as several pro-Alan MPs distanced themselves from his bid.







