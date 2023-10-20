Dog eats baby dumped at Esikuma Odobeng Brakwa

File photo

A day-old baby has been found dead and the body was severed at Esikuma in the Esikuma Odobeng Brakwa district of the Central Region.

It is suspected that the baby was dumped at the scene by the mother.



According to the details available, a dog ate the baby and, as a result, severed it into two.



Oheneba Ademah, who reported the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said the incident shocked residents.



He stated that the Assembly member had been notified and that efforts were being made to apprehend the suspect.

The Assemblymember visited several health facilities until he arrived at one where it was discovered that a young lady had reported to the facility, claiming to have miscarried.



The young lady and her parents have been arrested and are cooperating with the investigation.



He went on to say that when the baby was discovered, the hands and legs were separated from the body.