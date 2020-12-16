Doggoh residents appeal to government for electricity

According to residents, the absence of electricity has affected their livelihood

Residents of Doggoh in the Kunzokalaa Electoral Area of the Jirapa Municipality have complained of the lack of electricity in the community impacting negatively on their livelihoods.

According to them, the absence of electricity makes it difficult for them to engage in any economic activity such as selling refrigerated food such as like fresh fish and iced water to earn some income to help boost their living conditions.



Regina Bafuuro, a resident of the Doggoh community said, “I am a businesswoman, I brew pito to sell but how to mill the guinea corn to brew the pito is very difficult. I have to either go to Babile or Jirapa to mill, but those places are also very far from here. It is affecting my business."



Francis Borwuoh, another resident, said the lack of electricity is also taking a toll on their wards' studies.

“Our children who attend Junior High School at Kunzokalaa are not able to compete with their colleagues.



“When the teacher asks them to prepare for a test, those at Kunzokalaa will prepare very well because they have lights but those at Doggoh cannot adequately prepare because there is no light here,” Mr Borwuoh explained.



The Doggoh community, therefore, appealed to the Jirapa Municipal Assembly and the government to provide the community with electricity to help improve their livelihoods.