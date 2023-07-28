Dogs discover day-old baby dumped in a bush at Ofaakor

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Roaming dogs have discovered a day-old baby who was dumped in a bush at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

According to information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, residents in the area noticed the reactions of the dogs and followed them only to discover that a fresh baby had been dumped in the bush.



The incident happened on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.



It is believed that the mother of the child is not from the Community since they can’t identify any woman who has given birth recently.

Residents suspect the mother gave birth elsewhere and dumped the baby in the area.



The case was reported to the Kasoa Ofaakor Police who went to the scene and rescued the baby boy who was sent to the Village of Hope hospital for treatment.



Police have commenced investigation and are on a manhunt for the suspect mother who is on the run.