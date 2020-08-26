General News

Dome Faase: Military personnel won’t leave until they find missing weapons – Abdul Baako

A clash between residents and persons believed to be military personnel occured over a land dispute

The heavy presence of the military will still be felt in Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra until personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces discover their missing weapons, a health administrator for the district hospital has said.

This comes after some persons believed to be military personnel were captured and assaulted by some civilians with the soldiers sustaining serious injuries.



According to Adam Abdul Rahman Baako, the heavy military presence was initially felt on Tuesday, August 25 as they rounded up men and women from the area following the clashes.



“In the early hours of this dawn today, [August 26], I received a phone call indicating the heavy military’s presence in the community rounding up every able man and woman. The reason was that they [The Military] said they were in area until they found their missing weapons, they were not going to leave the area,” he said



“About 26 of my health staff who work at the district hospitals were earlier affected by the invasion because most them do not reside in the staff bungalows but have a residence around the area,” he explained.



Rahman Baako added that the presence of the military, though justified, has since affected his health facility’s operations.

“This community hospital takes cares of people living in about 11 neighboring communities and this is the only major health facility which serves about 8,584 of a population density and we have about six CHIPS compounds under us with most them having referral cases to our hospital so if this community is grounded, we’re very much under pressure,” Baako lamented.



Meanwhile, journalists who visited the community on Wednesday, August 26 were prevented by the military personnel from capturing videos of their operations.



Like other media personnel, GhanaWeb’s reporter had his mobile phone thoroughly checked by the officers to ensure there was no secret recording of them before being allowed to leave the community.



Some media houses who succeeded in secretly recording the officers had their cameras temporarily seized only to be returned after the footage had been deleted.



The coalition of Ga communities which makes up of over 20 communities that share a border with the Eastern Region have alleged that, the Mponuahene of Akyem Apadwa and the Akyem Traditional Council were taking their farmlands from them which has resulted in the resistance that led to the mayhem.

