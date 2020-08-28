General News

Dome-Faase Military 'shut down': Mankrado in hiding, pleads for protection

Nii Addo, Mankrado (traditional leader) of Obuom traditional area (Dome-Faase) is asking for protection.

The Mankrado who is currently at a hideout in Accra says if his safety is assured, he will come out to assist the military look for their missing weapons.



"If I am given the assurance that I will be safe, I will assist the soldiers to find the weapons," he said.



Two military officers who were reportedly on an operation in Dome-Faase were assaulted by residents and their guns seized. The vicinity was subsequently taken over by soldiers causing indigenes to flee.



According to reports, Dome-Faase is now a 'ghost town'.



Nii Addo narrated what ensued to Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', and apologized to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Armed Forces for the unfortunate incident.



"When we realized the soldiers were on the land we reported it to the police but they (police) said there is nothing they can do because according to the soldiers, they are obeying an order from above. What happened is indeed a condemnable act so I apologize to the President, the soldiers," he stated.

Residents flee after armed soldiers stormed community



Hundreds of residents of Dome-Faase in the Ga South Municipality have deserted their homes after armed soldiers stormed the community.



The personnel numbering over 300 besieged the town in search of some civilians who assaulted two soldiers during a land conflict.



The two soldiers were severely injured when they were attacked by the irate residents over land ownership.





