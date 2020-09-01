General News

Dome Faase clashes: Deal with ‘purported’ Apedwa Chief – Okyenhene ropes in IGP

Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Panin

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has condemned the recent violent clashes at Dome Faase in the Obom-Domeabra constituency.

In a statement issued by Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa State, Dan Ofori Atta, the Okyenhene also called on the Inspector General of Police to take swift action against the purported chief that instigated the violence.



“On Tuesday 25th August, 2020, Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma [who claims to be Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa] with the assistance of thugs and hoodlums provoked an unneeded social conflict by unlawfully invading the village of Dome Faase in the Obom- Domeabra Constituency.



“The Dome Faase incident has not the knowledge and or acceptance of His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin,” the statement copied to the Inspector General of Police in Accra and the Ga Traditional Council read.



The statement from the Okyehene comes days after Akyem Apedwa, an ex-soldier broke his silence on the violent incident that grabbed headlines for days.



Nana Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma claimed that he was working for Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Panin.



According to the traditional ruler, he only serves at the pleasure of the Akyem Abuakwa king, implying the unleashing of gun brutalities at the community in the Domeabra-Obom Constituency, was carried out with explicit permission from the Okyenhene.





The ex-Military officer, formerly with the dreaded 64 Battalion under former President Jerry John Rawlings, said he and others, act at the whims and caprices of Okyehene and that they only act on his orders serving as his police guards protecting his lands.



But the Okyenhene denies any such involvement in the dastardly act that brought the town to a halt when at least 200 armed soldiers stormed the area in retaliation to an attack by residents on two of their men.



“We wish to state unequivocally, that Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma is not the Mponuahene of Akyem Abuakwa. He is not recognised and accepted as a Chief or a holder of any traditional authority in Akyem Abuakwa.



"He acted as land guard in furtherance of his illicit and criminal profession related to unlawful sand winning, unauthorised sale of lands and violation of the order and enforcement of the public policy which has been his hall mark. He has time without number disrespected summons to appear before the Kyebi Executive Council to answer queries regarding his nefarious activities," according to the statement from the Akyem Abuakwa State.



PUBLIC STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



THIS IS WITH AUGUST ORDER OF THE OKYENHENE REGARDING THE INVASION OF DOME – FAASE IN THE OBOM-DOMEABRA CONSTITUENCY



It has become necessary and of immediate concern to react to news reports that a certain Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma purporting to be Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa has attributed his unlawful conduct with regards to the invasion of Dome Faase to the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.



The news as reported by several media outlets represents a grave assault on the dignity of the Ofori Panin Stool.



This point is to the effect that the Osagyefuo dissociates himself from the criminal incident at Dome Faase. Further to this, it must be made clear that there is no authorized associative responsibility to the person of the Okyenhene.



What is of immediate concern to the Ofori Panin Fie, is the resultant effect to disturb the immemorial unity and historic solidarity of Akyem Abuakwa and the Ga State. The Okyenhene wishes to assure the people of Dome Faase and the Ga State of his commitment to peaceful co-existence and harmony which has characterized the relationship between Okyeman and the Ga State.



Further to this point, I am directed to call on the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service to order for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.



Signed D. M. OFORI ATTA STATE SECRETARY

CC: THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS – ACCRA



THE GA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

