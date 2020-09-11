Regional News

Dome market gets new Queen Mother

The Queenmother, Madam Felicia Karley Okoe Amui (R)

Madam Felicia Karley Okoe Amui was on Saturday outdoored as the new Queen-mother for the Dome Market in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The colourful ceremony brought together hundreds of people including traditional leaders within Accra.



The newly installed queen-mother was charged to steer the affairs of the market for its success in her tenure in office.



The Dome Market, which is the largest in the Municipality, has been faced with challenges with a substantive Queen-mother for years until her installation on Saturday.



The absence of a Queen-mother at the market has negatively affected business and revenue mobilization drive for many years, and it was hopeful the new leader will help address the situation.



In her address, Madam Karley Amui, declared her readiness to ensure the success of the market.



"Am very honoured to be appointed as the queen-mother of our beloved market, and I want to assure all of a hard work for our own success" she said.

She underscored the need for all to bury their differences and rally behind her for the development of the business place.



Giving a brief history of the market, Madam Karley Amui, hinted the market was then situated at



the Dome-Railway Crossing before the acquisition of the new site by the Assembly.



She seized the opportunity to commend the Ga East Municipal Assembly for its commitment towards the development of the market and called on them to expedite work on the various ongoing projects to help ease the congestion in the market.



The Queen-mother, however, encouraged all the business operators in the market to continue always to pay their tolls to help the Assembly achieve the development agenda for the market.

Source: Alex Boye, Contributor

