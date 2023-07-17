Domeabra-Obom NDC holds reconciliation exercise after party primaries

Executives in a group photo after the event

The Greater Accra Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress have collaborated with the executives of the Domeabra-Obom constituency to address any potential division that must have risen from the recently-held parliamentary primaries.

On Friday, July 14, 2023, the regional and constituency executives held a reconciliatory exercise to resolve any issue that happened during the process.



The meeting was aimed at addressing possible gaps created in the course of the elections and uniting the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the chairman of the Greater Accra NDC who chaired the event urged all aggrieved persons to let go of the past and focus on the task head which in his view is the rescuing of Ghanaians from the NPP government.



He emphasized the need for unity and togetherness within the ranks of the party as they gear up for the 2024 elections.



Sampson Nii Anum-Tackie, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Domeabra-Obom constituency extended an olive branch to his competitors in the party’s primary.

He maintained that his victory was for all members of the party and that the support of everyone is needed to help the party win the seat in the 2024 elections.



He encouraged the defeated candidates to rally their support behind him and the flagbearer of the party as they bid to win the elections and put Ghana’s economy back on track.



The Constituency Chairman, Moses Kabu Kubi Ocansey commended all the participants for availing themselves of the exercise, noting that it is as indication of unity in the party.



The event had in attendance some executives of the Greater Accra Regional NDC, the council of elders, constituency executives as well as members of the party in the constituency.



