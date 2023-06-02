Domeabra-Obom NDC, parliamentary candidate hold thanksgiving service with Muslim community

The candidate and executives in a group photo with leadership of the Muslim community

Isaac Awuku Yibor, the National Democratic Congress’ newly-elected parliamentary candidate for the Domeabra-Obom constituency on Friday, 02 June 2023 joined constituency executives to hold a thanksgiving service with the Muslim community at Danchira.

The service was to express gratitude to God for his victory and guidance in the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries held on May 13, 2023.



The event started with juma prayers at the Danchira Central Mosque and was followed by a gathering with the Imam and elders of the Muslim community.



The conversation with the elders and community leaders focused largely on major challenges facing the community and how they can join forces with the party to develop the area.



Isaac Awuku Yibor urged the community members to express their belief in the party by voting massively for the NDC as he will ensure that their problems are tackled.

Isaac Awuku Yibor took the opportunity to donate some 500 pieces of blocks to the Muslim community in support of an ongoing project to protect the Muslim Cemetery in the Danchira Township from encroachment.



He also, on behalf of the party made a cash donation to the community with a promise that he will continue to engage them on matters relative to the development in the area.



Present at the thanks Giving program was the Constituency Secretary, the Deputy Secretary, the Constituency youth organizer, treasurer, deputy treasurer, the Constituency communication officer, the Constituency Youth Organiserand other Constituency executives



It is believed the candidate-elect and the constituency executives will hold the Christian and Traditional version of the service in the coming days.