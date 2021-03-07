Domelevo availed himself for politicians to play him – Political Analyst

Daniel Yao Domelevo, former Auditor-General

An Independent Political analyst Boakye Yiadom believes that the former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo should blame himself for his woes.

According to him, he allowed himself to be played like a football by politicians; something he could have prevented.



To him, he did not know what the former Auditor General wanted in the office that he could not see the red flags and left the office before the happenings.

“If I were him, I will not even bother myself causing all these unnecessary traffics around. First, it was about your leave issues, and now your age. What exactly does he want to do in the office?” he said in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



Meanwhile, the President has since thanked Auditor General Daniel Domelevo for his services to the country as he indicates to him that he has retired from active service.