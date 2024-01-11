Domelevo criticizes Mahama’s promise to grant more holidays if elected

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has described the promise by former President John Dramani Mahama to grant Muslims more holidays should he be elected as president as unproductive.

The auditor says Ghanaians love holidays too much, and if he had the power, he would have reduced the number of holidays we have in the country.



He believes that holidays are costly not only for the government but also for the private sector and that they make people less productive.



In an exclusive interview on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in the United Kingdom, he said there are a whole lot of things we do in this country that must change.



”There is too much indiscipline in the system, and I also think people have to work harder, and most of your holidays, I will take them away. When you are poor, you don’t sleep; you have to work hard,” he stated.

He lamented that some civil servants who work in the public sector have 40 days of leave in the calendar year, which, in his view, was excessive and ought to be reduced.



To him, the maximum number of days of leave for public sector workers must not exceed 25 days.



When asked what he made of Mahama’s proposal for more holidays for Muslims, he replied, ”It is not helpful at all. Holidays are very expensive. Any holiday costs the country a lot of money, not only for the country but also for businesses. You have to pay people for not working. So we don’t continue to grant holidays. I think we have too many holidays and should cut down on them. If we want holidays, that should be taken away from our leave days. Otherwise, it affects productivity”.