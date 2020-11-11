Domelevo, others spend GH¢3.3m on foreign travels — Report

Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Domelevo

An audit report conducted by a private firm, K&A Accounting Services has revealed that the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, together with his six deputies have spent an amount of GH¢ 3.3 million on foreign travels.

The said amount was used from January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020.



Mr Domelevo who was asked to proceed on leave was seen having fun in Malawi from the pictures and videos he posted on social media.



Per the report quoted by Daily Graphic, the Auditor-General’s 5-day travel to Malawi was for personal reasons but was funded by the Audit Service.



The reported highlighted that Domelevo’s vacation “was a five-day trip to Malawi, which cost GH¢18,427 in air travels, hotels and per diem of $930, fully funded by the Ghana Audit Service. The appointment letter of the Auditor-General, Mr Domelevo, was not available to enable us to confirm the legitimacy of the payments.”



The private audit firm recommended that the Audit Service Board tightens policies regarding foreign travels for management.

“Additionally, the Audit Service Board should regulate management foreign travels with an approved policy to enable the service to obtain value for money on the trips, as some of the travels generate revenue for the service,” the report, dated October 30, 2020, added.



Mr. Domelevo had earlier challenged the Board for appointing the private firm to conduct the audit.



He argued that the action taken by the Board violates Article 187 (15) of the 1992 Constitution.



Meanwhile, efforts made by the Daily Graphic to reach Mr Domelevo to respond to these claims proved futile as his cell phone was unreachable.