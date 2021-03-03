Domelevo reports to work in spite of rancour with Audit Service Board

Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has resumed work after a 167-day leave despite the rancour between himself and the Board of the Audit Service.

He refused to comment on the matters at hand when he spoke to journalists on Wednesday after reporting to work, but said he appreciates the concerns and goodwill he has received from citizens all through the period, TV3’s Komla Adom reported from the premises of the Audit Service on Wednesday.



This comes after the board said in a three-page letter addressed to Mr Domelevo on Tuesday, March 2, just a day before he resumes work after proceeding on compulsorily leave that he was due for retirement on June 1, 2020.



In providing details to its claim, the Audit Service Board said in a letter dated 26 February 2021 that “Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1 June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1 October 1978.



“The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.”



“On 25 October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region."

“The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28 February 1996 is 1 June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region,” the correspondence stated.



The Board said Mr Domelevo’s reference to a Parish Priest and provision of his contact for further verification of his date of birth is not admissible.



“Observation of your responses and explanations contained in your above reference letter make your date of birth and Ghanaian nationality even more doubtful and clearly establishes that you have made false statements contrary to law.”



The Board consequently insisted that Mr Domelevo was due for compulsory retirement on June 1, 2020, and was in fact not a Ghanaian but a Togolese.



“Records made available to the Board indicate that your date of retirement was 1 June 2020 and as far as the Audit Service is concerned you are deemed to have retired,” it noted.