Domelevo retired, I didn't remove him - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his position that former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo was not hounded from office by his government.

“There’s a time for retiring which is prescribed by statue not my making. If you are 60 years old you’re suppose no longer to be able to work in the public service,” he told CNN in an interview Monday.



The President in March this year retired the Auditor General claiming documents available to him suggested Mr Domelevo had reached the retirement age.



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.



“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office,” a statement from the presidency said.

Mr Domelevo before being retired was forced to go on leave. He suffered constant brushes with the board chair of the Audit Service. At some point in time, the locks to his office were changed without his knowledge.



However, the President noted he was simply following the law.



“The Auditor-General, like me… should be some of the first [persons] to recognize the laws in our country.”